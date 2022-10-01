Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's 21-year-old full-back Joe Carpenter was making his Premiership debut

Gallagher Premiership Sale: (10) 28 Tries: B Curry, Van der Merwe, Carpenter Cons: R du Preez 2 Pens: R du Preez 3 Exeter: (10) 20 Tries: Cowan-Dickie, S Maunder Cons: Slade 2 Pens: Slade 2

Sale Sharks beat Exeter to inflict a first loss of the season on the Chiefs.

Luke Cowan-Dickie's early pushover try was cancelled out by one from Ben Curry shortly before half-time as the teams went in level at the interval.

Akker van der Merwe put Sale in front early in the second half only for Sam Maunder to level the scores soon after.

A second penalty for Rob du Preez and a debut try for Joe Carpenter secured the win as Henry Slade missed a late penalty to get a losing bonus point.

The win moves Sale up to second place in the early Premiership table as Exeter drop to third place - Saracens leapfrogging the Chiefs at the top after their win over Leicester.

Sale: Carpenter; Roebuck, James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, J Hill, T Curry, B Curry (capt), D du Preez

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Harper, Ross, JL du Preez, Simpson, S Hill, Reed

Exeter: Hogg; O'Loughlin, Slade, Whitten, Woodburn; Skinner, Townsend; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie (capt), Williams, Dunne, Jenkins, Kirsten, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Iosefa-Scott, Schickerling, Van Heerden, Capstick, S Maunder, J Simmonds, Kata

Referee: Wayne Barnes