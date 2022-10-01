Ben Loader (left) scored his first hat-trick for Irish, while Ollie Hassell Collins scored three or more tries in a game for the third time

Gallagher Premiership London Irish: (35) 47 Tries: Hassell-Collins 3, Loader 3, Jackson Cons: Jackson 6 Bath: (5) 38 Tries: Hamer-Webb, Gallagher, Cokanasiga, Annett 2, Francis Cons: Bailey 4

London Irish piled more woe on struggling Bath as they scored seven tries in an entertaining 47-38 win.

Ollie Hassell-Collins got a hat-trick and Ben Loader scored twice as Irish secured a bonus point inside half-an-hour - Gabriel Hamer-Webb's try was a rare plus point for Bath.

Matt Gallagher and Joe Cokanasiga scored for Bath shortly after the break before Loader completed his hat-trick.

Bath debutant Niall Annett scored twice late on to seal a losing bonus point.

But any hope of a comeback was dashed when Paddy Jackson got a seventh Irish try in the final minutes for the Exiles before Piers Francis crossed for Bath with the final play of the game.

Irish got off to a perfect start as winger Hassell-Collins walked in after four minutes following a Will Joseph break before Loader's acrobatic effort in the corner 10 minutes later.

Gallagher's brilliant offload to send Hamer-Webb over appeared to have got the Blue, Black and Whites back into it, but Irish restored their superiority soon after when Hassell-Collins fed Loader.

Having lost GJ van Velze and Josh McNally to injury, Bath's troubles continued as Josh Bayliss was sin-binned for not rolling away and Hassell-Collins took advantage of the extra man to go over in the corner for his second before doing the same for his third, as Bath's defence of the wide areas left a lot to be desired.

Bath had to improve after the break and they did as Gallagher found an overlap after some good counter-rucking by Wesley White before Cokanasiga powered his way through a couple of tackles for Bath's seconds six minutes later.

Having seen fellow winger Hassell-Collins get three tries, Loader ensured he would take a share of the match ball as he sprinted between Francis and Max Ojomoh to go underneath the posts with 24 minutes left.

But Bath did not go down without a fight as they scored three tries in the final 10 minutes. Annett, who was returning from suspension following a red card as a substitute last month, scored twice from close-range before ex-Ireland fly-half Jackson responded.

Irish went down to 13 men after Api Ratuniyarawa and Will Goodrick-Clarke were yellow-carded, allowing former Worcester hooker Annett to find the space to set up Francis for Bath's sixth try.

London Irish: Arundell; Loader, W Joseph, van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Fischetti, Creevy, Chawatama, Ratuniyarawa, Simmons, Donnell, Pearson, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Vajner, Goodrick-Clarke, Hoskins, Caulfield, Gonzalez, Cunningham-South, Englefield, Stokes.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, J Joseph, Ojomoh, Hamer-Webb; Bailey, Schreuder; Schoeman, Dunn (capt), Stuart, Roux, McNally, van Velze, Reid, Bayliss

Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Rae, Ellis, White, Green, Francis, McConnochie

Referee: Karl Dickson