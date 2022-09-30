Worcester Warriors have been in dialogue with HMRC over an unpaid tax bill since mid-August

Worcester Warriors' administrators say they expect unpaid players to serve the club with breach of contract notices.

Julie Palmer, from Begbies Traynor, has now had it verified that players and staff are paid by WRFC Players Ltd and not WRFC Trading Ltd, which is the company now in administration.

It was not until Thursday evening when club wi-fi was restored at Sixways that Palmer received this key information.

Players and staff were then not paid their September wages on Friday.

"My understanding is that the wages aren't being paid and there are no funds to do that," Palmer told BBC Sport. "So I imagine the RPA (Rugby Players Association) will now be advising the players to serve 14 days' notice of termination of their contract."

This could be overtaken by His Majesty's Revenue & Customs' winding-up petition against WRFC Players Ltd next week. That is due to be heard in the High Court in London on Wednesday, 5 October, which is also the deadline for non-playing staff.

"If nothing happens, and I can't see that it will at the moment," added Palmer, "I understand from the directors that the HMRC will proceed with the intention to wind up the company."

Warriors skipper Ted Hill has missed all four Worcester Warriors games this season with a hamstring injury

If the petition is successful and the company is liquidated, the players would then be released from their contracts.

Warriors captain Ted Hill told BBC Hereford & Worcester on Friday morning: "We want to get the club up and running and back to its former glory.

"That's the main thing. If it does that, then people will stay. But stuff happens, it's a professional sport and you have to have a plan B."

Palmer added: "In terms of the players, I imagine their agents are engaged with other clubs to put them into playing contracts elsewhere."

Staff relaunch Go Fund Me page

Warriors staff have appealed to the public for money, as some face another month without pay, through a Go Fund Me page external-link originally set up last month after they went through similar troubles - but some have been given work in the short term by the Begbies Traynor administration team.

Palmer added: "While I appreciate the uncertainty and focus has been on the players, we mustn't forget the staff that are employed, many of whom were only paid 65% of their wages for the prior month, and for some, even less than that.

"We've kept a skeleton staff of about half a dozen people to support the purposes of the administration. We'll pay them for the assistance of the administration on a consultancy basis.

"We are working very long hours. We're moving on a tight timescale due to the reality of the club's administration.

"There are a number of events due to be held in the upcoming weeks and months. If we can get going on the events side of the business, that would give us an opportunity then to hopefully bring back other staff members on a consultancy basis - but I don't want to give false hope on that being huge numbers of employees."

Worcester's debts total more than £25m, including at least £6m in unpaid tax, while owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have been accused of asset stripping the club.

The club failed to meet a Rugby Football Union deadline on Monday requesting proof of insurance cover and funding for the club's monthly payroll, which resulted in them being suspended from all competitions.

Goldring, who has not spoken publicly, and Whittingham, who was interviewed by the BBC on 8 September, remain directors of WRFC Players. Palmer does not believe it is possible for Begbies Traynor to also be made administrators of WRFC Players.

Can Worcester stay in the Premiership?

If WRFC Players Ltd is liquidated, the Premiership club would automatically have no contracted players or staff - and would seemingly have no option but to drop out of the top flight of English club rugby.

But two consortiums, one involving former Worcester chief executive Jim O'Toole, have expressed an interest in buying the club out of administration.

Former Worcester Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole is the front man of the leading consortium hoping to take over the club

"On a positive note, we are dealing with more than one serious interest," said Palmer. "As well as a number of enquiries with people who might be interested if they can move quickly enough on this.

"There is real interest in keeping the club at Worcester going, but it's very early. It has only been three days. The focus is very much on speaking to those interested parties and seeing if we can deliver a complex transaction in the timescales we're working in.

"There's a live suspension and I've got to be mindful of the concerns of the RFU of how quickly that needs to be dealt with and if we are going achieve a sale of the business, I need to factor in timescales to suit them, so the focus is on whether we can find a solution that brings longer term viability.

"We also have the concerns of Premiership Rugby. They have concerns over whether a club could play again this season and want to protect the integrity of the league.

"It's why I've had to stress the message to interested parties that we've got weeks to work here, if not to deliver a final transaction, to make meaningful progress so that everybody can get a time extension that will allow us to get over the line."