Dragons fly-half Will Reed is set to make his first appearance of the season after an impressive 2021-22 campaign

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Sharks Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:20 BST, Sunday, 2 October, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Dragons will be aiming to win back-to-back matches at Rodney Parade for the first time in two years when they host South African side Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Dragons beat Munster last weekend, their first home victory for 17 months.

They make three changes to that side, with fly-half Will Reed coming in for JJ Hanrahan, who has a minor injury.

Elliot Dee replaces Wales team-mate Bradley Roberts at hooker, while Ben Carter is recalled in the second row.

Carter's return sees George Nott move from lock to blindside flanker, with Sean Lonsdale missing out.

Sharks make one change to their starting XV from last weekend's 42-37 win at Zebre, with a couple more on the bench, but none of the current Springbok squad members that concluded the Rugby Championship are included.

Lock Justin Basson comes into the second row for injured Gerbrandt Grobler. Hyron Andrew takes Basson's place on the bench where full-back Anthony Volmink replaces Fred Zeilinga.

"Sharks will be physical and there is a lot of quality in their side. We need to make sure we match the physicality they bring and stay true to ourselves," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"It was a big result and performance by us against Munster last time out. Now we must replicate it, match it and ensure we get better week by week.

"We need to step forward as a squad again and if we you stay true to ourselves, work hard, we'll be in this fight together."

Dragons: Angus O'Brien; Rio Dyer, Sio Tomkinson, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Will Reed, Rhodri Williams; Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands (capt), George Nott, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rob Evans, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Aaron Wainwright, Lewis Jones, Max Clark, Jordan Williams.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi; Werner Kok, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Ben Tapuai, Thaakir Abrahams; Boeta Chamberlain, Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Kerron van Vurren, Thomas du Toit (capt), Justin Basson, Reniel Hugo, James Venter, Dylan Richardson, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Replacements: Dan Jooste, Dian Bleuler, Carlu Sadie, Hyron Andrews, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Cameron Wright, Marnus Potgieter, Anthony Volmink.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Gwyn Morris & Elwyn Morris Roberts (WRU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU).