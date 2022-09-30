Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Glasgow Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website and app, Radio Wales 882MW and DTV; Highlights and report on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 2 October from 18:20 BST and later on demand

Ospreys have left out captain Justin Tipuric for the United Rugby Championship visit of Glasgow.

The Wales flanker is replaced by Jac Morgan with head coach Toby Booth making four personnel changes from the side defeated by Lions.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, centre Owen Watkin and number eight Ethan Roots come in for Jack Walsh, Luke Morgan and Morgan Morris.

Rhys Webb captains Ospreys as George North switches from centre to wing.

Tipuric has played three Ospreys games after returning from a serious shoulder injury which forced him to miss last season.

Leading Wales internationals are having their game time managed ahead of the autumn series which starts in November.

Anscombe and Watkin missed the 28-27 defeat by Lions with head injuries suffered in the opening-day draw against Scarlets.

Gareth Anscombe scored a try, a conversion and three penalties in Ospreys' opening game of the season against Scarlets

Wales trio Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry and Alex Cuthbert are still missing through injury.

British and Irish Lions scrum-half Ali Price will captain Glasgow Warriors on his first start of the season showing five changes from the team that defeated Cardiff 52-24.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; George North, Owen Watkin, Michael Collins, Keelan Giles; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Ethan Roots.

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Rhys Henry, Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Jack Walsh, Luke Morgan.

Glasgow: Cole Forbes; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Tom Jordan, Ali Price (capt); Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Gregor Brown, Thomas Gordon, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, JP du Preez, Sintu Manjezi Ryan Wilson, Sean Kennedy, Domingo Miotti.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Assistant referees: Ben Breakspear & Carwyn Williams (WRU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU).