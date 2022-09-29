Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys players in a huddle after an opening 23-23 draw against Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says uncertainty around the financial future of Welsh rugby is affecting players and making it impossible to plan for next season.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and four professional sides are yet to agree a long-term plan.

Players out of contract at the end of the 2022-23 season are struggling to negotiate new deals in Wales.

"It's pretty hard, impossible to plan," said Booth.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales, has representatives from the WRU and Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons and Cardiff.

WRU performance director Nigel Walker admits the governing body has differences with the four Welsh professional sides but says no deadline will be put in place on a new deal.

The WRU and regions have been negotiating for months with Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack admitting the professional sides were in a perilous position.

Players and coaches are concerned about their futures with no certainty on what will happen beyond this season.

"It's not just the rugby," former London Irish head coach Booth added.

"Everybody knows what the rugby backdrop looks like. Everyone knows what the economic backdrop looks like. And uncertainty is a massive distraction.

"People have mortgages to pay and security is massively important.

"So the sooner we can get to a resolution and give clarity on those aspects is important, but we are also mindful that's out of our hands.

"We are hoping we can get some resolution on where we can move forward as quickly as possible."

Booth has admitted he has discussed the situation with his squad.

"We talk about the elephant in the room, for sure," added Booth.

"We want to be transparent and as trusting with each other in our relationships about where everything is, and not leave it to pub talk.

"So I'd rather get out in front and Nick Garcia, our CEO, has been good in that area about getting out in front of the players.

Toby Booth became Ospreys head coach in 2020

"That's great. You have to be empathetic around it."

Booth has praised the manner in which his squad are coping.

"All I can say, from our point of view, our boys have been great about it," he added.

"They understand it, they've not let it affect them in relation to their preparation and they understand it's there.

"There's been a lot of turmoil with Welsh rugby and there's a bit of scar tissue around it.

"Whether it's supposed mergers or financial situations or whatever, they've lived through a lot of it for a lot longer than I have."

One report suggested players were considering refusing to play or even going on striking over the issue. Booth insists he has not heard that scenario.

"As far as we are concerned it's business as normal," said Booth.

"That's the situation as has been described to me. Until that differs, we'll carry on."

Ospreys and Wales flanker Dan Lydiate also insisted there had been no talk of strike action, but admitted players were experiencing worrying times.

"It's your livelihood at the end of the day," said Lydiate.

"The world is all upside down at the minute, not just in rugby but in all walks of life.

"With the energy crisis and everything, everyone's finding it hard.

"Everyone talks about it, but as players all we can do is focus on playing our best on Saturday and put our best foot forward.

"That's all we can control. The powers that be control everything else.

"It's above our pay grade. We're waiting on them to sort it out.

"We just have to stay focused on the challenge in hand and for those who are selected, that's the game at the weekend. There's nothing else we can do."

The Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA), the body which represents players in Wales, insisted withdrawing labour was not something they condoned.

A WRPA statement said: "As a collective, do not condone or support any industrial action at this point in time.

"We are actively engaging in communication with all stakeholders (regions and WRU), to build relationships that enable us to effectively represent professional players in Wales and their welfare and best interests.

"We will continue with this 'player welfare' centred approach, with a priority of having an active involvement in all discussions pertinent to the financial models and future of the game in Wales.

"The WRPA have not been consulted to date, but are actively rallying for a regular 'seat at the table', to ensure the players views are considered moving forward."