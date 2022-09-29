Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

HMRC first issued their threat over Worcester's unpaid tax bill in mid-August

The Rugby Players' Association (RPA) has called for clarity over how the Worcester Warriors players will get paid on this Friday's pay date.

Following the placing of WRFC Trading Limited into administration on Monday, it has since emerged that the players' salaries are paid by a separate business, WRFC Players Ltd.

This is also co-owned by Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring.

The RPA now want to know when the players will be paid.

If players do not receive their September salaries, they have the option of moving elsewhere after completing a subsequent two-week notice period - but the RPA say their clients are in a "no-win scenario".

The RPA - the main union for players in the 15-a-side code, who represent more than 800 male and female players - issued a statement on Thursday, before the Friday's scheduled September pay day.

"Our members are currently in a position where WRFC Players Ltd, the company holding their contracts, is not in administration, whilst WRFC Trading Ltd has entered the administration process," it said.

"This situation leaves the players in a no-win scenario, with pay day looming, the club suspended from competition, a winding-up petition due to be heard next week and no ability to terminate their contract if they wish to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

"The directors of WRFC Players Limited, and as required the administrators of WRFC Trading Ltd, must provide clarity on what the proposed strategy is for WRFC Players Ltd as, without the players, there seems no viable long-term future for Worcester Warriors.

"Whilst we acknowledge the work going on behind the scenes, we call on the directors of WRFC Players Limited and all stakeholders to confirm their intentions with regards to WRFC Players Limited without delay.

"This clarity must be provided urgently as this situation cannot continue."

Warriors captain Ted Hill said on Tuesday: "Boys are having to make sure that a Plan B is in place. Everyone wants everything to work out at Worcester, but at the end of the day, we are professional players.

"We are all hoping we can be back as quickly as possible. We have all got everything crossed and are relatively positive that we can be back playing again soon."

Worcester players had been given the week off by director of rugby Steve Diamond in the wake of last Saturday's astounding 39-5 win over Newcastle.

But the players are still keeping fit, training individually or in small groups away from Sixways, where the public liability insurance has expired.