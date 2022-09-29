Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey will line up opposite each other at Kingspan Stadium on Friday

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Dates: Friday, 30 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer

Ulster and Leinster have selected close to their strongest available line-ups for their early season interpro in Belfast on Friday.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is among the Leinster replacements with Ross Byrne starting at fly-half for the visitors.

Tighthead prop Tom O'Toole replaces Marty Moore in the only Ulster change from last week's win over Scarlets.

Both sides have won their opening two league games.

There are 21 Ireland internationals across the two starting teams, with many hoping to catch the eye before head coach Andy Farrell names his squad for the upcoming November fixtures.

Fly-half Sexton is set to make his first appearance of the season as he returns to competitive action following Ireland's triumphant series win over New Zealand in July.

He is joined on the bench by his international vice-captain James Ryan, who was a late withdrawal from Leinster's starting side against Benetton last weekend due to a tight hamstring.

Garry Ringrose captains the visitors and will partner Robbie Henshaw in midfield, where they will come up against Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall, who will win his 150th cap for the province.

Dan McFarland's northern province came out on top in a high-scoring encounter with Scarlets last week, scoring seven tries in an impressive attacking display but conceding five.

Leinster, meanwhile, showed signs of early season rust in their opener against Zebre before returning to something closer to their dominant best in an easy 42-10 win over Benetton in Dublin.

Ulster: Lowry; Sexton, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Moore, Carter, Jones, Shanahan, Curtis, Moxham.

Leinster: O'Brien; Larmour, Ringrose (capt), Henshaw, Kearney; Byrne, McGrath; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Jenkins, Baird, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, E Byrne, Abdaladze, J Ryan, Connors, McCarthy, Sexton, Ngatai.