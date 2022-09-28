Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Polledri scored his first Gloucester try since 2020 after returning from long-term injury

Gloucester held off a youthful Bath side 29-15 to maintain their winning start to the Premiership Rugby Cup.

A Tom Doughty try and a George Worboys penalty gave Bath a narrow three-point lead at half-time.

Jake Polledri's try kept the Cherry and Whites in touch, before a Jack Reeves double and score from Kyle Moyle helped Gloucester to their second cup win.

Exeter beat Bristol 35-20 while six-try Harlequins denied London rivals Saracens a comeback to win 40-31.

