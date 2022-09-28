Premiership Rugby Cup: Gloucester defeat Bath, plus victories for Exeter and Harlequins
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Gloucester held off a youthful Bath side 29-15 to maintain their winning start to the Premiership Rugby Cup.
A Tom Doughty try and a George Worboys penalty gave Bath a narrow three-point lead at half-time.
Jake Polledri's try kept the Cherry and Whites in touch, before a Jack Reeves double and score from Kyle Moyle helped Gloucester to their second cup win.
Exeter beat Bristol 35-20 while six-try Harlequins denied London rivals Saracens a comeback to win 40-31.
More to follow.