Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan joined the region from Scarlets in 2022

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Sharks Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 1 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and BBC iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:20 BST, Sunday, 2 October, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan says he remains in charge ahead of the United Rugby Championship visit of Sharks as Dean Ryan's departure as director of rugby is finalised.

Flanagan was in charge for the 23-17 win over Munster and will again prepare the side for the URC home match at Rodney Parade.

"I am leading all rugby matters, the same as last week," said Flanagan.

"The club will make a decision in due course and make a statement."

Flanagan admitted spearheading Sunday's victory against Munster had been an eye-opener.

"It was a big learning curve for me personally," added Flanagan.

"Leading on many fronts during the day, with you guys in the media, personally with the group, but also the club and the region itself.

"It was a good opportunity for me to learn and to see what the future could be for me if one day it goes that way.

"I have never role-played this in my head. I am quite an optimistic individual. I see the good in things because that's how I believe you should see things.

"There is a special bunch of people here who are connected and fight for each other quite hard. That's what exciting me.

"Personally, every day is a learning day, as the saying goes. Some days you learn a lot more than others.

"I am quite level headed and have tried to be composed and consistent around everything I have done. I am sure, in due course, this will do me good."

The situation with Ryan developed after he publicly berated the Dragons players following the 44-6 loss to Edinburgh in their opening game of the URC season, questioning their work-rate and desire.

Asked about those comments, Flanagan said: "No-one has really spoken about that, which is superb. As a group, the actions they have given are as if we are just ploughing on. The players have been superb. They have gathered round each other.

"We are all emotional after games in certain different ways and some of us have got to stand in front of the camera."

Flanagan admits the first home victory in 17 months can not be a one-off when South Africa side Sharks arrive in Newport on Saturday.

"It was an emotional day around Rodney Parade for many people, the first home win for a long time," added Flanagan.

"I heard someone say after the Munster game that it can't be a World Cup final and we need to make sure we repeat where we were emotionally.

"Rodney Parade is our home and we've got to go and represent that. It showed me what it should be.

"One thing we do in Gwent better than anyone else, I firmly believe, is we work, we fight for each other.

"If you look at the mining and steelwork background, people from this area are tough and we need to tough. I like to think teams come here from now on and know we are tough.

"We have shown what we can do. Nobody did it for us.

"We turned up and fronted up, took our opportunities when we needed to and showed a style of play that's hopefully going to suit us going forward."