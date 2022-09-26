Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Darge was stretchered off after lengthy treatment during the game against Cardiff

Scotland will be without Rory Darge for the autumn internationals after the flanker had ankle surgery.

Glasgow Warriors confirmed the 22-year-old will be ruled out "for several months" after sustaining the injury in Friday's 52-24 URC win over Cardiff.

It is unclear whether Darge will return in time to be in contention for the Six Nations, which begins in February 2023.

The forward has seven caps and was hugely impressive after making his debut in the 2022 Six Nations.

He is certain to have been a key part of Gregor Townsend's back-row plans for the autumn after several outstanding performances earlier this year, especially against Grand Slam champions France.

Scotland will face Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina at Murrayfield over the next two months.

In a statement, Glasgow confirmed Darge's "surgery was successful and he will now begin rehabilitation".