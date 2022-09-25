Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

David McCann joins nine other Ulster players as part of the Emerging Ireland squad

Ulster flanker David McCann is among the call-ups to the Emerging Ireland squad which is travelling to Bloemfontein for their three-match tour to South Africa.

McCann joined up with the squad on Friday.

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley and Alex Soroka, Connacht's Caolin Blade and Munster's Alex Kendellen have all been ruled out of the tour through injury.

Cathal Forde and Ben Murphy have been called up along with McCann.

Frawley misses out with a shoulder injury picked up playing for Leinster against Benetton on Friday night.

Like McCann, Connacht's Forde, who represented Ireland U20s in 2021, has been with the squad since Friday.

Blade sustained his injury during Connacht's defeat by Stormers on Saturday.

Kendellen is completing his return to play process while Soroka aggravated an existing foot issue.

McCann was a member of the 2019 U20 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning side before captaining the Ireland U20s during the 2020 season.

The Emerging Ireland squad departed for South Africa on Sunday and will arrive in Bloemfontein on Tuesday ahead of their first game against Griquas at the Toyota Stadium on Friday (12:45 BST).

They will then face the Pumas on 5 October and Cheetahs on 9 October.