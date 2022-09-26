Cornish Pirates lost for the first time this season after defeat at home to Bedford

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle says missed chances cost his side as they went down 41-21 at home to Bedford in the Championship.

Tries by Will Crane and Rus Tuima saw the Pirates lead 14-6 at half time, but they conceded four after the break, along with three penalties.

The loss was Pirates' first of the season and saw them slip to seventh place in the Championship table.

"The game turned on its head petty quickly," Cattle told BBC Cornwall.

"There were two instances that we didn't take in the Bedford 22 that would have given us the lead, and on the flip side they took two opportunities and then we're chasing the game.

"If you don't take those opportunities and you're not clinical, especially today with that wind in the second half, any turnover and you were conceding 30 or 40 metres.

"I said it at the beginning of the season it's not going to be a smooth ride, we're learning as we go, and I thought Bedford played particularly well in that second half."