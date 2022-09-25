Will Brown scored a hat-trick in the space of six second-half minutes for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side's 55-21 win at London Scottish shows the depth he has in his squad.

Biljon made nine changes to the side that had won their opening two Championship fixtures.

After leading 12-7 at half-time, Reds scored five tries in the opening 16 minutes of the second period to blow their opponents away.

"I think the our whole squad has all contributed to go and make sure we could do the job," he told BBC Jersey.

"There were a few changes in that team, players coming from the bench and players that haven't had a start in the league campaign yet coming in, and they're once again going to give our player support team and coaches a tough task around selection."

The victory was Jersey's third bonus-point win in as many games to keep them top of the table, ahead of title favourites Ealing on points difference.

Tries from Eoghan Clarke and Alun Lawrence put the islanders ahead at the break before James Elliott, Dan Barnes, a six-minute hat-trick for Will Brown and skipper Lewis Wynne blew Scottish away soon after the break.

James Hadfield got Jersey's ninth try seven minutes from full-time.

"I think it was a very spirited London Scottish side that we came up against and you could see that in the first half," added Biljon.

"We dominated a lot of territory early, but we had to battle for our scores.

"They got one just before half-time, but what's really pleasing for me is the way the players responded at half-time to come out and see that game out away from home.

"That showed probably that little bit of edge that we were missing in the first half that we could bring through in the second half."