Danny Care was taken off at half-time in England's decider with Australia in their three-match Test series in July

Eddie Jones has called up Saracens lock Hugh Tizard and left experienced scrum-half Danny Care out of his England training squad for the autumn internationals.

Jones has also included Northampton lock Alex Coles and nine Alex Mitchell.

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler and team-mate Harry Randall miss out, along with Harlequins back Joe Marchant.

The squad will meet on Sunday for three days before facing Argentina on Sunday, 6 November.

Care, Randall and Marchant all featured in the 2-1 series win in Australia in July but miss out, while props Sinckler and Joe Marler are available but unselected.

England currently have a long injury list, including the likes of Saracens lock Maro Itoje, number eight Alex Dombrandt, wing Anthony Watson and openside Sam Underhill.

Centre Manu Tuilagi does return to the squad having overcome a knee injury, as does Leicester's Ben Youngs, with club team-mate Jack van Poortvliet and Saints' Mitchell the other scrum-halves named.

With only a year to go until the 2023 World Cup in France, head coach Jones says it is a "big opportunity" for players to make their case for selection.

"We want them to show real energy and enthusiasm and that they want to be a part of this massive year," said Jones.

"It doesn't mean that those who have been left out won't be considered for the Autumn Nations Series matches. We'll be looking at club games, form and fitness and the door is left open for those players.

"We finished the Australia tour well. It was a fantastic experience, particularly for the younger players. We now have to start again, but we'll build on what we've done there and continue that momentum."

After the Argentina Test England host Japan, New Zealand and world champions South Africa over consecutive weekends at Twickenham.

England training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Tom Pearson (London Irish), David Ribbans (Northampton Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath), Hugh Tizard (Saracens), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Backs: Henry Arundell (London Irish), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)