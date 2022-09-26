Ted Hill is one of only six Worcester Warriors players to have been capped by England

Worcester skipper Ted Hill says it is inevitable that Warriors players will now consider their futures in the wake of the suspended Premiership club being put into administration.

"I'm sure people will be looking at all options because that's what, as a professional rugby player, you have to do," Hill told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"You have to make sure you are prepared and that your family is looked after."

"We want to keep everyone on," said forwards and defence coach Nick Easter.

"Steve Diamond is in charge of the rugby side, but he won't stand in the way of anyone that wants to leave.

"A small amount of people have asked if they can leave, but their minds aren't made up.

"Everyone is committed to wanting to stay. But it gets to a point, doesn't it, where you can't just carry on being led down the garden path.

"Something needed to happen," added the former England number eight, who was only brought in by director of rugby Diamond in May.

"Now with the suspension and administration, we will be a lot closer to finding out what happens."

This may put Worcester on the map - Easter

Easter remains convinced that, especially given the togetherness shown in the dressing room over the past two months of uncertainty, the club can bounce back stronger under new owners and become the force it has threatened to be.

"They [Worcester] never quite got it right," he told the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"If we take away all of what has happened in the last couple of months, in terms of success, performance, consistency, challenging the top sides and getting there or thereabouts in top European competitions, it's never really happened.

Nick Easter with outgoing Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons towards the end of last season

"But, if we get through this, and I'm not saying it's going to happen, what it has done is brought the attention of the rugby public a lot more to the fore for Worcester Warriors.

"What this has done, and this is with no disrespect to what happened in the past, it has put Worcester on the map.

"They have to make sure whatever happens after this, it continues to survive and thrive and that is a good backbone to build it on."

The mental impact on Warriors

Warriors players have at least been out of the way since the thrill of Saturday's 39-5 victory over Newcastle after Diamond gave them the week off.

"There's no point coming in, because the building now isn't insured - it's been closed," Easter said.

"If we carried on training we'd have had to go to a local school or club or field. I don't think that does anyone any good."

Captain Hill, sidelined by a hamstring injury for the first four games this season, has concerns about the ongoing mental effect on the players and staff.

"The whole thing has been a difficult situation," he said. "There has been such a long time with very little communication going on.

"It is almost bitter-sweet because we knew this sort of thing was necessary. But it's not been good mentally for someone to go into a game thinking 'am I going to have a job after this?'

"It's been mentally very difficult. But the players, staff and backroom staff across the board, have done an excellent job.

Injured Hill's only appearance in a Warriors shirt so far this season was at the Premiership media launch day

"But the way the whole Premiership works has to be looked at after this. It has to be reviewed to see if it can improve.

"With Wasps looking at administration now too, you feel for them. We understand how that feels. It is not a nice feeling.

"But there has to be closer looks at people who want to buy clubs. It has to be focused on even more because this isn't something people will want to happen again."

Easter added: "It's obviously horrific. I personally know a lot of other people in a worse situation than I am now. But it has been a lot of mental torment and torture.

"This is not the situation we signed up for. The communication and lack of answers and complete uncertainly is probably what concerned us the most.

"It's not just the players and coaches but an army of people who have been trying to fight this. It's been difficult for everyone.

"There are husbands and wives who both work at the club who won't have had any income or part of their income."