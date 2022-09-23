Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Will Jordan scored New Zealand's opening try

Rugby Championship New Zealand (17) 40 Tries: Jordan, Penalty, Whitelock, Taylor, Taukeiaho Cons: Mo'unga (2) Pens: Mo'unga (3) Australia (0)14 Tries: Fainga'a, Petaia Con: Foley, Hodge

New Zealand routed Australia to put themselves on the brink of the Rugby Championship crown and extend the Wallabies' miserable Eden Park record.

A burst from wing Will Jordan and a penalty try gave the hosts a commanding lead at the break.

The ill-disciplined and inaccurate visitors had too much to do after Sam Whitelock and Codie Taylor's short-range scores cut them further adrift

New Zealand are five points clear of South Africa at the top of the table.

The Springboks play Argentina in Durban at 15:05 BST and will need a huge victory, scoring three more tries and 40 more points than the Pumas, to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

Australia, who last won the Rugby Championship in 2015, came into the final two rounds of this year's tournament with hopes of being involved in the championship calculations.

But back-to-back defeats by their trans-Tasman rivals and a 36-year run without a win at Eden Park means they could yet finish bottom.

More to follow.