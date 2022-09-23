Premiership: Worcester 39-5 Newcastle - Crisis club Warriors put aside woes to crush Falcons
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Worcester Warriors (15) 39
|Tries: Hearle, Van der Merwe, Simpson, Kvesic, Batley Cons: Searle 4 Pens: Searle 2
|Newcastle Falcons (5) 5
|Try: McGuigan
Worcester Warriors put the serious doubts over their future to one side as they stormed to a deserved victory over Newcastle at an emotional Sixways.
Facing the threat of almost certainly being put into administration, ahead of an appointment with the Rugby Football Union over their finances on Monday, the Warriors proved simply unstoppable.
After trailing to George McGuigan's try, Warriors responded magnificently.
Steve Diamond's side answered with five tries for a memorable bonus-point win.
Wingers Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe both crossed to put them 15-5 ahead by the break.
Scrum-half Gareth Simpson ran through for a third try. Then, although Scotland and British and Irish Lions wing Van der Merwe had another effort chalked off for a foot in touch, local boy Matt Kvesic came off the bench to score the bonus-point try before lock Joe Batley sealed victory with a late fifth try.
More to follow.
The last week at the Warriors . . .
- 13 Sept - Worcester co-owners 'agree terms of sale of club'
- 16 Sept - Warriors to face Exeter after avoiding suspension
- 18 Sept - Worcester spirited in home defeat by Exeter Chiefs
- 21 Sept - Warriors given 26 September funding ultimatum
- 22 Sept - Robin Walker MP asks DCMS to sanction administration
- 23 Sept - Worcester plight 'like death of a dog' - Steve Diamond
Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Hearle, Lawrence, Venter, Van der Merwe; Searle, Simpson; McCallum, Langdon, Tyack, Batley, A Kitchener, Lee-Warner, Neild, Dodd.
Replacements: Faiva, Owen, Owlett, G Kitchener, Kvesic, Chudley, Morris, Heward.
Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Radwan, Stevenson, Wacokecoke, Carreras; Connon, Nordli-Kelemeti; Brantingham, McGuigan (capt), Davison, Peterson, De Chaves, Robinson, Collett, Chick.
Replacements: Maddison, Brocklebank, Tampin, Merrick, Blamire, Barton, Schoeman, Penny.
Sin bin: Nordli-Kelemeti (29).
Referee: Adam Leal.