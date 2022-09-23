Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duhan van der Merwe marked his return from injury with Worcester's second try against Newcastle

Gallagher Premiership Worcester Warriors (15) 39 Tries: Hearle, Van der Merwe, Simpson, Kvesic, Batley Cons: Searle 4 Pens: Searle 2 Newcastle Falcons (5) 5 Try: McGuigan

Worcester Warriors put the serious doubts over their future to one side as they stormed to a deserved victory over Newcastle at an emotional Sixways.

Facing the threat of almost certainly being put into administration, ahead of an appointment with the Rugby Football Union over their finances on Monday, the Warriors proved simply unstoppable.

After trailing to George McGuigan's try, Warriors responded magnificently.

Steve Diamond's side answered with five tries for a memorable bonus-point win.

Wingers Alex Hearle and Duhan van der Merwe both crossed to put them 15-5 ahead by the break.

Scrum-half Gareth Simpson ran through for a third try. Then, although Scotland and British and Irish Lions wing Van der Merwe had another effort chalked off for a foot in touch, local boy Matt Kvesic came off the bench to score the bonus-point try before lock Joe Batley sealed victory with a late fifth try.

More to follow.

The last week at the Warriors . . .

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Hearle, Lawrence, Venter, Van der Merwe; Searle, Simpson; McCallum, Langdon, Tyack, Batley, A Kitchener, Lee-Warner, Neild, Dodd.

Replacements: Faiva, Owen, Owlett, G Kitchener, Kvesic, Chudley, Morris, Heward.

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Radwan, Stevenson, Wacokecoke, Carreras; Connon, Nordli-Kelemeti; Brantingham, McGuigan (capt), Davison, Peterson, De Chaves, Robinson, Collett, Chick.

Replacements: Maddison, Brocklebank, Tampin, Merrick, Blamire, Barton, Schoeman, Penny.

Sin bin: Nordli-Kelemeti (29).

Referee: Adam Leal.