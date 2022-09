Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Malins' first-half try was his third in two games so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (41) Tries: Malins, Earl, Hallett, Woolstencroft 2 Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2 Gloucester (17) 39 Tries: Rapava-Ruskin 2, Tuisue, Harris, Hastings Cons: Hastings 4 Pens: Hastings 2

Two Tom Woolstencroft tries in the final five minutes and Owen Farrell's stunning kick saw Saracens claim a thrilling win over Gloucester.

Sarries impressed early on, Max Malins and Ben Earl both crossing, but tries by Val Rapava-Ruskin and Albert Tuisue kept the visitors in touch.

Gloucester's powerful pack earned scores by Fraser Balmain, Rapava-Ruskin and Adam Hastings for a 16-point lead.

But Josh Hallett and Woolstencroft tied the scores and Farrell sealed the win.

Saracens: Daly; Malins, Lozowski, Taylor, Lewington; Farrell, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola, George, Judge, McFarland, Tizard, Christie, Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Wray, De Haas, Manu Vunipola, Hallett.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Craig, Ackermann (capt), Taylor, Tuisue.

Replacements: Socino, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Reid, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.