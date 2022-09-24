Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Max Malins' first-half try was his third in two games so far this season

Gallagher Premiership Saracens (41) Tries: Malins, Earl, Hallett, Woolstencroft 2 Cons: Farrell 4, Daly Pens: Farrell 2 Gloucester (17) 39 Tries: Rapava-Ruskin 2, Tuisue, Harris, Hastings Cons: Hastings 4 Pens: Hastings 2

Two Tom Woolstencroft tries in the final five minutes and Owen Farrell's stunning kick saw Saracens claim a thrilling win over Gloucester.

Sarries impressed early on, Max Malins and Ben Earl both crossing, but tries by Val Rapava-Ruskin and Albert Tuisue kept the visitors in touch.

Gloucester's powerful pack earned scores by Fraser Balmain, Rapava-Ruskin and Adam Hastings for a 16-point lead.

But Josh Hallett and Woolstencroft tied the scores and Farrell sealed the win.

A second Sarries success from two Premiership games this season seemed highly unlikely despite a promising start which saw them play the more measured rugby, but two wonderful touchline conversions from Farrell backed up Woolstencroft's double to shatter Gloucester and settle a captivating game.

England fly-half Farrell played a key role in both their first-half tries, twice being involved as Malins crossed for the opener, then instigating a typical break for full-back Elliot Daly which led to Earl's simple score.

The visitors had kept in touch through prop Rapava-Ruskin's score and only trailed by three points at the break thanks to another close-range effort from Tuisue - his first for the club.

Sarries had no answer to the visitors' forward muscle, precision and direct gameplan after the break as three quickfire tries seemed to have put the Cherry & Whites on their way to a second consecutive league victory.

Gloucester's relentless driving maul stood out as Balmain crossed followed by similar scores for Rapava-Ruskin and Hastings.

But with Saracens struggling to find their rhythm, replacement Hallett managed to bundle over and the hosts then started to pile on the pressure.

A Hastings kick put Gloucester 12 points up at 39-27 but replacement hooker Woolstencroft danced through for a converted score to cut the lead to five points and then crossed following a maul with the last play of the game to give Farrell the chance to kick the winning points.

Saracens: Daly; Malins, Lozowski, Taylor, Lewington; Farrell, Van Zyl; Mako Vunipola, George, Judge, McFarland, Tizard, Christie, Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Wray, De Haas, Manu Vunipola, Hallett.

Gloucester: Evans; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Balmain, Clarke, Craig, Ackermann (capt), Taylor, Tuisue.

Replacements: Socino, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Reid, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Moyle.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.