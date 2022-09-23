Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Farrell won the last of his 15 Ireland caps 14 months ago

Ireland centre Chris Farrell has stepped away from Munster duty amid a legal case in France.

The legal case dates back to an allegation made in March 2017.

Farrell played for French Top 14 side Grenoble from 2014-2017 and has made 15 appearances for Ireland.

A statement said the 29-year-old would not be involved with the club while "legal proceedings concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017".

"Munster Rugby and Chris Farrell have agreed that, with immediate effect, he will be stepping back from his involvement with the Munster squad," the statement read. whilst legal proceedings in France, concerning his alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017, are on-going.

"As this is an active legal matter before the French courts, we have no further comment."