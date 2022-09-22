Close menu

Jonathan Thomas: Former Worcester coach joins Ealing Trailfinders

Jonathan Thomas was promoted to Worcester head coach in January
Jonathan Thomas won 67 caps for Wales and first joined Worcester's coaching set-up in the summer of 2020

Former Wales flanker and Worcester coach Jonathan Thomas has joined Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as a forwards consultant.

Thomas left his Worcester head coach role in January 2022 and has previous coaching experience with Bristol.

The 39-year-old is a double Grand Slam winner with Wales and played for Swansea, Ospreys and Worcester during his 14-year career.

"I'm pleased to be here and everyone has been so welcoming," said Thomas.

"From speaking to Wardy (director of rugby Ben Ward), it just felt like a natural fit.

"I've played and coached in this league before, so I know how tough the Championship is and hopefully I can make a positive difference."

