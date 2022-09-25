Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England forward Ryan had previous coaching spells with Worcester, Gloucester, Bristol and Scotland

Ex-England back row Dean Ryan was not in charge for Dragons' United Rugby Championship home match against Munster with his departure as director of rugby expected.

Dragons refused to comment on whether Ryan has left his role after just one game of the 2022-23 season.

He criticised his players in the opening URC loss at Edinburgh, placing blame for the 44-6 defeat on his squad.

Ryan, who has not been at training this week, has a place on the Dragons board.

Head coach Dai Flanagan has led the sessions and took the weekly press conference.

Dragons had said Ryan was spending the time representing the region in talks with the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), which runs the professional game in Wales.

Dai Flanagan refuses to confirm departure of Dean Ryan

In a pre-match interview with BBC Sport Wales, Flanagan would not comment when asked why Ryan was not at the ground, or whether he was still director of rugby and if he could refute reports the former Wasps number eight had left his role.

When asked whether the supporters deserved some transparency, Flanagan replied: "In due course the fans will understand where the club is at. It is important the club puts on a performance (against Munster) that can make the fans proud."

When asked if there would be clarification in the coming week, Flanagan added: "When and where that's due, I am not able to talk about that."

Ryan retained his director of rugby title in the summer of 2022 after his initial three-year contract concluded.

He was scheduled to take less of a hands-on role following the arrival of new head coach Flanagan, but remained the region's front man.

Flanagan has stressed he was in charge of rugby matters throughout pre-season after his arrival from Scarlets.

Ryan took over as Dragons director of rugby prior to the 2019-20 season after leaving his role as the Rugby Football Union's head of international player development.

Ryan has a 26% win ratio in all competitions and Dragons finished 15th in the 16-team league table in 2021-22 with only two wins and no competitive home victories at Rodney Parade.