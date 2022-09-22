Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Scotland Under-20s player Mitch Eadie joined Bristol aged 18, but made just four appearances in his final season at Ashton Gate

Former Bristol and Northampton forward Mitch Eadie has joined Toronto Arrows in North America's Major League Rugby.

The 30-year-old left Ashton Gate at the end of his contract in the summer.

The back-row played more than 150 games in two spells at Bristol, winning promotion to the Premiership in 2016, and spent three years at Northampton.

"With the way the sport has grown in North America over the past few years, this is the perfect opportunity for a new challenge," Eadie said.

"It's clear that the Arrows have serious ambition, and that the club's goals sync up with my own personal and professional ambitions," Eadie added to the club website.