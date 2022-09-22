Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leon Brown has played 22 internationals for Wales and 63 games for Dragons

Dragons and Wales prop Leon Brown will miss the autumn internationals after having surgery to correct a nerve problem in his neck.

Brown, 25, last played against Scarlets in April 2022 and missed Wales' summer tour of South Africa.

The tighthead was recovering but has now had an operation expected to rule him out until at least December.

Cardiff full-back Liam Williams will also miss Wales' autumn campaign because of a collarbone injury.

"The surgery has gone really well but he'll be out for a period of time," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"It's the injury that has kept him out.

"We've done everything medically correct to make sure we give him the fairest chance. He's a young prop and the last thing you want on a young prop is surgery.

"We've given him the best possible opportunity. He's been a machine in training and everything else.

"We hope to get him back as soon as possible. He'll miss the autumn and we'll get him back after that.

"It was a nerve issue in there somewhere. I'm not qualified to talk about the exact details of the operation, but it was hindering him with his strength.

"He'd got back to a certain level, but there were certain movements and certain parts of the game that he can't be fully secure on. This should help that.

"With any operation, you need to be mentally strong enough to fight through what is coming with the rehab.

"The more diligent Leon is, the quicker he will return and we'll all be there to support him back."