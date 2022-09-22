Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales and British and Irish Lions forward Taulupe Faletau joined Cardiff in the summer from Bath

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Rugby Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Scotland Extra, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Radio Cymru. Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, 25 September, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Cardiff have rested Taulupe Faletau for the United Rugby Championship trip to face Glasgow.

Faletau was player-of-the-match on his Cardiff debut in the opening 20-13 win over Munster but is replaced by Wales squad member James Ratti.

Cardiff say Faletau, one of three changes, is having game time managed.

Glasgow make four changes including Zander Fagerson who starts after scoring a try off the bench in a 33-11 defeat at Benetton last week.

Fraser Brown also comes into the front row, lock Scott Cummings is another promoted replacement and with Rory Darge in at openside Matt Fagerson switches to the blindside.

Cardiff's other changes see full-back Matthew Morgan replace injured Liam Williams and centre Mason Grady come in for Rey Lee-Lo.

Keiron Assiratti and Brad Thyer are drafted onto the bench which again includes new signing Lopeti Timani.

Ben Thomas, Josh Navidi, Kirby Myhill, Theo Cabango, Corey Domachowski, Ellis Jenkins, Owen Lane and Liam Williams are currently missing through injury.

Glasgow Warriors: Cole Forbes; Sebastian Cancelliere, Sione Tuipulotu, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn (capt); Tom Jordan, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, Lucio Sordoni, JP du Preez, Sintu Manjezi, Thomas Gordon, Ali Price, Domingo Miotti.

Cardiff Rugby: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Josh Adams; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull (capt), Seb Davies, James Botham, Thomas Young, James Ratti.

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Matthew Screech, Lopeti Timani, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Priestland, Uilisi Halaholo.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Finlay Brown & Ru Campbell (SRU)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)