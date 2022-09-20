Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff lock Seb Davies has played 17 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Glasgow v Cardiff Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 23 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Scotland, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand

Players often can be left wondering the reasons why they have not not been included in a Wales touring squad.

Not Cardiff lock Seb Davies though. When he was one of the omissions from the 34-man squad that travelled to face South Africa last summer he wanted to know why.

So he simply rang up Wales coach Wayne Pivac to find out the reasons.

"It was just a quick 10-15 minute conversation and he sort of explained, so that's fine," said Davies.

"I think he welcomes it. He says in meetings, if you have any issues give him a ring.

"So if I am ever not selected and they have not contacted me after a couple of days, I will just give them a ring and it's all happy days I guess."

Davies, 26, did not agree with all the feedback though.

"He said a little bit about discipline and stuff," said Davies.

"I don't agree with everything he said but I took on board what he said consistency-wise.

"I think, towards the back end of last year I probably don't agree with that but then throughout the season I probably do."

Davies' omission was something of a surprise after he had been involved in Wales' Six Nations defeat against Italy.

It had some advantages.

"I was disappointed not go to South Africa and be away with those boys but sometimes when you do go and come back, and only have a couple of weeks to prepare for the first few games, it can be a bit disruptive," added Davies.

"I managed to get the full pre-season in under my belt injury-free and am in good condition at the moment.

"Consistency for Cardiff is first and foremost. I never look too far ahead to anything like playing for Wales.

"I just try and do job here as well as I can, and if you get the call-up then you do, and if you don't you don't."

Consistency in selection would also benefit Davies, who was used at blindside flanker in Wales' final two Six Nations defeats against France and Italy.

With the 2023 World Cup in mind, Pivac is searching for a versatile player who can perform in the back row and second row.

URC highlights: Cardiff Rugby 20-13 Munster

While Davies is prepared to fit in where he is needed, he is also hoping to have a run in his regular position of lock this season.

"I probably will be in at number five as my position for most of the season, but if that changes to four then that will be the case," added Davies.

"I am not looking ahead to Wales but I play more a bit back row for them, so if they put me there then so be it.

"I think I would definitely benefit more from being in one position.

"Moving around is not frustrating but it means your role changes a bit in the lineout and where you are standing and things like that, so it gets a little annoying I guess.

"If you are staying in one position, I think it's better."

Davies has also been given the Cardiff lineout calling duties this season which he started in the United Rugby Championship opening win against Munster.

"It is something I enjoy," said Davies.

"I have been secondary caller for the last couple of seasons but with the sort of players we have in the squad now, I have pushed over to the five role and leading the lineout with a few of the other boys.

"I was thrilled with the start to the season by beating a quality team and have to back it up again this weekend (away to Glasgow)."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young was pleased with Davies' season-opening display.

"I thought he had a real good performance on the weekend," said Young.

"It is the first time for a long time he has had a proper pre-season which will give him great value.

"Everybody knows his athletic ability when he is running out in wide channels, and he has got what a lot of other players don't in that position.

"He took on a lot of heavy traffic as well (against Munster) and got us going forward.

"It is about that consistency in being involved for large periods and not going in and out of the game.

"We thought he ran the lineout well because he is quick across the ground, he made the right calls and his distribution was excellent."