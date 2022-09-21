Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi has played 33 internationals for Wales

Wales and Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi says he is aiming to overcome a troubling neck injury and be back in action in the coming weeks.

Navidi, 31, has missed the start of the season and is undergoing medical treatment.

"It is slow and steady at the minute," said Navidi.

"I am rehabbing it and seeing how we're going with that. I have just had injections. It's taking its time, but hopefully will be a couple more weeks."

Wales begin the autumn programme against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday, 5 November and go on to host Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Navidi hopes he will have no long-term concerns as he looks to be in contention for Cardiff and Wales.

"It's just a nerve and discs putting pressure on it, that's why I'm getting issues," said Navidi.

"I can only take it week by week. Hopefully it settles.

"Working with the physio, we've done everything to get back on the pitch and get playing again.

"It's just a bulged disc really. I think the word scares people, but it's just a bulged disc."

Without Navidi, Cardiff managed a winning start to the United Rugby Championship season against Munster with new back-row recruits Thomas Young and Taulupe Faletau impressing alongside James Botham.

Last weekend's line-up demonstrates the strength of Cardiff's back-row options, with fellow internationals Navidi, Ellis Jenkins and Shane Lewis-Hughes still to feature.

Captain Josh Turnbull, normally a flanker, started at second row against Munster, new lock Lopeti Timani has international back-row experience, while summer tour Wales squad member James Ratti is also waiting in the wings.

"It would have been great to come straight back in with pre-season and get into the mix with Cardiff," said Navidi.

"I find it quite frustrating. The boys went well and you want to be out there with them.

"It's going to be a good year for us, having watched pre-season and seeing the way the boys have gone about their business."

Faletau was the player of the match on his Cardiff debut and Navidi was not surprised with his impact.

"He's outstanding and consistent," said Navidi.

"It's the stuff you don't see - a lot of the stuff he does off the ball. Playing with him, you notice. He's world class.

"It makes it a lot easier for whoever is alongside him to do their job. He adds that wow factor to our pack and our team."

Cardiff are among 16 sides competing for the BKT United Rugby Championship trophy

Navidi is hoping the likes of Faletau can lift Cardiff after they finished 14th in the league last season, as Dai Young's side look to emulate the teams that won European silverware in 2010 and 2018.

"There's a lot of positivity, we need to build on it now," said Navidi.

"First of all, you want to be winning silverware and competing at the top. Having two Challenge Cups under the belt is nice, but hopefully we can get some more silverware and keep pushing forward to play in the big games we want to play in."

There is also a World Cup on the horizon in France in 12 months with Navidi, hoping to play in the tournament for a second time after helping Wales reach the semi-finals in Japan in 2019. He missed the last-four defeat by South Africa through injury.

Navidi played in the three Tests in South Africa this summer, when Wales lost the series 2-1.

"It was good to go out to South Africa with crowds back and picking up a win out there," said Navidi.

"It was a shame we couldn't see off the series by winning it, but there's a lot of positives to take from that moving forward to the autumn and Six Nations.

"It's pretty much a flat-out year with rugby.

"There is a lot of different new boys coming into the mix with Wales, which is good.

"[The World Cup] feels like a stone that we need to turn. Again, it was disappointing to pick up an injury in the French game and having to watch the semi-final.

"We could have made the final. It was frustrating and you feel like there's something left out there."

Navidi knows he needs to prove his form and fitness over the coming months.

"First and foremost, I need to get back on that pitch and get playing again," he added.

"There's a lot of competition and I've always thrived on that."