Logan Trotter played for Scotland Under-20s

London Irish have bolstered their squad with three new arrivals.

The Exiles have signed former Scotland Under-20 outside back Logan Trotter, 23, who came through the ranks at Glasgow Warriors, after impressing in pre-season.

"Logan has shown glimpses of some really exciting traits," said London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney.

Loosehead prop Jamie Jack, 26, and hooker Patrick Harrison, 20, are also joining on short loans from Edinburgh.

Jack joined Edinburgh from Ampthill last season while Harrison had a spell on loan at Wasps last season.

The Exiles - who have a win and a loss from their opening two Premiership fixtures - face a trip to the Stoop to face Harlequins in the Premiership Cup on Wednesday, before heading to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol Bears on Saturday.