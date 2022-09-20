Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sadia Kabeya and Morwenna Talling both have four England caps

England's 20-year-old forwards Sadia Kabeya and Morwenna Talling are in a 32-player squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, starting on 8 October.

Flanker Kabeya has beaten 2014 World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to a place in the squad, with Sarah Beckett another back row player left out.

Lock Talling is included despite missing Wednesday's record 25th Test win in a row against Wales with injury.

England are the number one side in the world and favourites to win the title.

As expected, Sarah Hunter will continue as England captain as she makes her fourth World Cup appearance along with centre Emily Scarratt - two of six world champions in the group.

England Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Rosie Galligan, Sarah Hunter, Sadia Kabeya, Laura Keates, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir, Cath O'Donnell, Marlie Packer, Connie Powell, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward.

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Leanne Infante, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Sarah McKenna, Lucy Packer, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Lydia Thompson.

Youth favoured over experience

With 19 World Cup debutants in the squad, head coach Simon Middleton has opted for youth over experience in a number of areas and says he is "really confident with the balance".

World champion Natasha Hunt has been left out, with 22-year-old scrum-half Lucy Packer included instead.

Wing Abby Dow is also in after breaking her leg in April and is joined by fellow back three players Jess Breach, Ellie Kildunne, Sarah McKenna and Lydia Thompson.

Laura Keates - whose last England appearance was in November 2020 - is one of three tight-head prop options alongside Shaunagh Brown and Sarah Bern as Bryony Cleall is left out of the squad.

Centre Tatyana Heard is among the backs after her first England appearance in three years earlier in September as Amber Reed is overlooked.

Scrum-half Claudia MacDonald has returned from what looked like a career-ending injury just in time, with Leanne Infante currently the frontrunner to start at nine.

Zoe Harrison is the only out and out fly-half in the squad, with centres Holly Aitchison and Helena Rowland also able to provide cover at 10.

With so many talented players missing out, Middleton said: "If between now and the tournament, or during the World Cup, we have to call anyone up, we can do it with 100% confidence that we are bringing a top player in."