Damian Willemse powered through to add to South Africa's try tally

Rugby Championship Argentina (6) 20 Tries: Moroni, Penalty Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli (2) South Africa (22) 36 Tries: Hendrikse, Marx (2), de Allende, Penalty Cons: Willemse, Steyn (2) Pen: Willemse

South Africa swept to the top of the Rugby Championship with a bonus point win over Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Tries from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, centre Damian De Allende, a double from hooker Malcolm Marx and a penalty try proved enough for victory.

The Springboks are above New Zealand on head-to-head record with one round of matches left.

They face Argentina in Durban on Saturday in their final game after New Zealand host Australia in Auckland.

South Africa controlled the first half and led 22-6 at the break before Argentina came back in the final 15 minutes, closing the gap to two points (22-20).

But the visitors held their nerve to secure the win.

More to follow.