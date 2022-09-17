Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill has won 29 caps for England and started the 2019 World Cup final

Bath's Sam Underhill will miss England's autumn internationals after having shoulder surgery.

The flanker will be out for 12 weeks and miss the games with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The 26-year-old has not played since suffering a concussion during England's second Test victory over Australia in Brisbane two months ago.

The news comes as Bath team-mate Beno Obano had knee surgery after being injured against Bristol last week.

The prop, who missed a large part of last season with a knee problem, will be out for what director of rugby Johann van Graan described as a "significant amount of time".