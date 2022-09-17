Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eoghan Clarke - last season's joint-top try-scorer in the Championship - got his first of this season

Jersey Reds went top of the early Championship table after beating Coventry 40-14 to secure a second successive bonus-point victory.

Having been a man down in the first quarter Tomi Lewis went over followed by two tries for hooker Antonio Harris as the Reds led 21-0 at the interval.

Jordan Holgate and a second for Lewis made it 35-0 before Coventry's Jordan Poole and Louis Brown went over.

But Eoghan Clarke got his first try of the season late on to seal a Reds win.

"It was a real team performance," Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Energy from the backs and the forwards and on a beautiful day like today why wouldn't you want to go out and play rugby like that."