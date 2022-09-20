Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams was forced off after 20 minutes in his debut for Cardiff

Full-back Liam Williams will miss Wales' autumn internationals after suffering a serious collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut against Munster.

Williams, 31, underwent surgery on Monday evening and has been be ruled out for up to four months.

It means Williams will miss Wales' meeting with New Zealand on 5 November, as well as the following Tests against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

He signed for Cardiff from Scarlets for the start of the 2022-23 season.

Williams looked sharp in the opening quarter before suffering the injury in Saturday's 20-13 win against Munster.

He landed heavily on his left shoulder in a tackle from Munster wing Calvin Nash and departed with his arm in a makeshift sling before heading to hospital.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said afterwards it looked a significant injury and that things did not look good.

It is major blow for Cardiff with Williams set to miss at least the next 11 games in 2022.

The British and Irish Lion will then face a race to prove his fitness for the 2023 Six Nations opener against Ireland on 4 February, with Cardiff saying he will be out for between 12 and 16 weeks.

Wales' full-back options now include Scarlets duo Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny, who has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Canada in July 2021.

Halfpenny is expected to return for Scarlets in the next few weeks.

Cardiff had already lost wing Owen Lane in the warm-up against Munster but still managed to hang on for victory in their United Rugby Championship opener.