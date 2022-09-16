Franco Smith is embarking on his first season as Glasgow Warriors head coach

Despite Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh finishing just one place and four points apart in last season's United Rugby Championship, there were two very different narratives to their respective campaigns.

Both sides lost in the quarter-final of the league and both were defeated in the last eight of the Challenge Cup, but Edinburgh's tale felt like that of a team on the up, whereas Glasgow increasingly felt like a side without identity, who were running on empty come May and June.

So, with the second edition of the URC starting on Friday, what is expected from Scotland's two professional outfits?

New coach & captain as Glasgow look for turnaround

Not so long ago, under Gregor Townsend and then Dave Rennie, Glasgow were a team to admire or envy, depending on your allegiances. Scotstoun was a fortress, home to Scotland's finest internationals and to a fanbase fully behind the Warriors project.

That goodwill has all but gone. The rugby on offer last season was below par for a side packed with internationals. Glasgow staggered their way to the end of the season, unable to deal with a tricky run of fixtures. They lost six of their last eight league games, culminating in a 76-14 pummelling against Leinster that cost head coach Danny Wilson his job.

Recruitment had taken place before Franco Smith was appointed as Wilson's replacement but the South African has named a new captain as he looks to stamp his mark on this Warriors team - Kyle Steyn will lead Glasgow this season, taking over duties from Ryan Wilson and Fraser Brown.

Glasgow have added heft to the forward pack with Scotland prop Allan Dell and two South African locks, JP du Preez and Sintu Manjezi. They will also hope Huw Jones' return to Scotstoun sparks into life a backline that last season often appeared stagnant.

From the first, Smith made it clear a key focus for him is to get the fans back on side.

"One of our values is to make Scotstoun an unbeatable ground, a place where no other team comes and wins. We need the place full," he said.

"We're looking for a winning brand of rugby, good to watch, with people on their feet watching it. It's about scoring tries and working hard not to give away tries.

"The fans must see that, they must see the effort and the hard work of the players. We want to be significant in what we do."

First up for Glasgow is Friday's trip to face Benetton in Italy before a home tie with Cardiff next week.

Glasgow Warriors team to face Benetton

Can Edinburgh continue upward trajectory under Blair?

The start of last season heralded a new dawn of sorts for Edinburgh. They found themselves a permanent home next to Murrayfield after their previously nomadic existence and new head coach Mike Blair instituted a vibrant brand of off-the-cuff, exciting rugby.

They won away in South Africa against the Sharks - no mean feat - recorded a hugely impressive win away at Saracens in the Challenge Cup and bested Glasgow to regain the 1872 Cup.

The challenge for the capital side now is to kick on. They pushed good teams close last year, played attractive rugby and have a starting XV that on paper looks up there with the best in the competition. Ultimately though, they lost quarter-finals in both the league and Europe, and need to add a clinical touch to their promise.

The summer incomings suggest Edinburgh have the chance to do just that. Sam Skinner brings real quality to the pack, negating the loss of Magnus Bradbury, and although Edinburgh fans will have to wait to see Wes Goosen in action, the winger will add an x factor out wide. The shrewd addition of Nick Auterac also adds depth at loose-head prop.

Mike Blair enjoyed a positive debut season as Edinburgh head coach

Jamie Ritchie's involvement in pre-season after a long-term injury provides another top-class option and the flanker has been given additional responsibility, named as co-captain alongside Grant Gilchrist.

"When I spoke to the players about it on Monday, I felt that those two guys epitomised what we wanted Edinburgh Rugby players to be," Blair said following the announcement.

"Training on field, they're the most consistent, committed players that we've got. You can't help but play for them because of what they do on the pitch and the places they put their heads.

"With leadership, people don't always want to have their head above the parapet but it's something that [Jamie] wants to do."

Edinburgh start the URC at home to Dragons on Saturday, before travelling to South Africa where they face the Bulls.