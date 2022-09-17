Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Sheedy scored a try for the first time since the penultimate game of last season

Gallagher Premiership Wasps: (5) 8 Tries: Cruse Pens: Atkinson Bristol: (10) 23 Tries: Sheedy, Bradbury Cons: Sheedy 2 Pens: Sheedy 2 Drop goal: Sheedy

Callum Sheedy's kicking proved to be the difference as Bristol claimed their first-ever Premiership win at Wasps.

The Bristol fly-half's try cancelled out an early score by Wasps hooker Tom Cruse in a drab first period.

Charlie Atkinson kicked a penalty for Wasps before Joe Launchbury had a try disallowed for a forward pass.

Magnus Bradbury's try put Bristol further in front after a second Sheedy penalty before he kicked a drop goal as the Bears won 23-8.

The win puts Bristol second in the early Premiership table, a point off leaders Sale, while Wasps are one of four sides still yet to win this season.

The hosts' early pressure paid off as Cruse walked in on six minutes after Atkinson had floated a pass over Piers O'Conor's head.

But that was as good as it got for Wasps as Sheedy followed up a penalty with a try, having got on the end of Rich Lane's break.

Wasps started the better after the interval thanks to Atkinson's penalty, but a forward pass from Tom Willis saw Launchbury's excellent try in the corner chalked off, and with it Wasps' hopes faded.

Two handling errors saw the hosts go from the Bristol 22 to their own as Charles Piutau set up Bradbury for what would prove to be the decisive score.

Brian Byrne impressively got between the ball and the ground as Wasps almost went over with nine minutes left, before Sheedy added a drop goal four minutes from time.

Wasps: Crossdale; Kibirige, Spink, Odendaal, Bassett; Atkinson, Porter; Hislop, Cruse, Ryan, Launchbury, McDonald, T. Willis, J. Willis, Barbeary.

Replacements: Frost, West, Alo, Cardall, Carr, Robson, Mills, Haydon-Wood.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Connor, Bedlow, Bates; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Capon, Sinckler, Joyce, Vui, Jeffries, Heenan, Bradbury.

Replacements: Byrne, Y. Thomas, Lahiff, Holmes, Lewis, Uren, MacGinty, Lane.

Referee: Karl Dickson