Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Former Belfast Royal Academy hooker Tom Stewart was named Ulster Schools' Player of the Year in 2019

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Jacob Stockdale returns to make his first competitive start for Ulster for a year in Saturday's United Rugby Championship opener against Connacht.

The Ireland wing made a try-scoring return after coming on as a replacement in the friendly win over Exeter Chiefs.

Hooker Tom Stewart is handed his first senior start for the Irish interpro encounter at Kingspan Stadium, with Alan O'Connor named as captain.

Stewart, 21, was named Ulster Schools' Player of the Year in 2019.

Summer signing Jeff Toomaga-Allen is set to earn his first Ulster start of the bench.

The ex-Wasps prop, who has been capped by New Zealand, featured in the friendly against Exeter two weeks ago.

Jacob Stockdale scored a late try in the 31-12 pre-season friendly win

Nathan Doak, who had a 100% kicking record off the tee in a Player of the Match performance last time out against Connacht, forms a half-back partnership with Billy Burns.

Peter Dooley, Josh Murphy and Byron Ralston will all make their first senior appearance for Connacht, while Shamus Hurley-Langton and David Hawkshaw are potential debutants off the bench.

Connacht inflicted a first defeat of the season on Ulster at the Aviva Stadium during the 2021-22 campaign after the northern province had won their first four matches.

While Andy Friend's side prevailed on that occasion, it was Ulster who looked by far the better team in the reverse fixture in February, winning 32-12 at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster lost just once on their own patch last season, but encounters with Connacht have been closely contested in recent years, the sides taking four wins apiece from their last eight meetings, and Connacht picking up wins in Belfast in both 2018 and 2021.

Both sides are without their captains for the opening night, Iain Henderson and Jack Carty both still getting back to fitness after surgery in the off-season.

Connacht will hope to improve on their 11th position in the URC last term while Ulster finished third in the standings but lost out to Stormers in heartbreaking fashion at the semi-final play-off stage.

Ulster: Moore; Baloucoune, Marshall, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Stewart, Moore; O'Connor (capt), Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, McCann.

Replacements: Andrew, Toomaga-Allen, Murphy, Curtis, Reid, Izuchukwu, Shanahan, Sexton.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Ralston, Farrell, Daly, Porch; Fitzgerald, Marmion; Dooley, Heffernan, Aungier; Thornbury (capt), Fifita; Murphy, Oliver, Boyle.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Buckley, Illo, Murray, Hurley-Langton, Blade, Hawkshaw, McNulty.