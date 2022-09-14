Jacques Vermeulen moved to Exeter from then-Super Rugby side Sharks in the summer of 2019

Exeter hope to have South African forward Jacques Vermeulen available next week after he had to stay in his homeland after having documents stolen.

The 27-year-old was unable to return in time for the opening game of the season against Leicester after thieves broke into his car.

He is due back over the weekend but will miss Sunday's game at Worcester.

He had gone back home to get a new passport in order to apply for a visa to play in Exeter's European games.

"While waiting to pick up his new passport he had other documents stolen from a car break-in which meant other elements had to be re-applied for including his residency card for South Africa, which he wasn't allowed to fly without," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"Ironically his new passport wasn't stolen, he was able to pick that up, so the one thing he went over there for he was able to get pretty easily, and then he had to re-apply for everything else that he lost."

Vermeulen, who was part of the Exeter side that won the Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2020, spent 10 months on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury, only returning last March.

"The important thing is no-one got hurt," added Baxter.

"We dealt with last weekend's game and I'm pretty certain that all the conversations we've had that Jacques will come back ready to play and ready to go.

"We'll have a good look at him this weekend when he gets back and then we'll assess him for next week."