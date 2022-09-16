Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Ospreys Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app; Live on Cymru Fyw; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will make his first competitive appearance for 15 months in the United Rugby Championship opener against Scarlets.

Wales' summer tourists Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, George North, Gareth Anscombe, Tomas Francis and Owain Watkin start, while Dewi Lake and Gareth Thomas are replacements.

All Blacks second-row Vaea Fifita makes his Scarlets competitive debut.

Centre Jonathan Davies captains the side.

Hooker Ryan Elias, scrum-half Gareth Davies and centre Johnny Williams start after returning from the tour to South Africa, while Wyn Jones, Harri O'Connor and Kieran Hardy are on the bench.

Aaron Shingler, Scott Williams and Steff Evans are missing through injury, while Ken Owens and Leigh Halfpenny are continuing their recoveries from long-term issues.

Jonathan Davies started the opening pre-season match against Bristol which ended in defeat

Captain's comeback

Head coach Toby Booth confirmed Tipuric will also captain Ospreys this season after missing the 2021-22 campaign.

Tipuric came through a pre-season win against Northampton earlier this month after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in Edinburgh in June 2021.

Ospreys had 11 players on Wales' summer tour with Dan Lydiate, Alex Cuthbert and Sam Parry not involved against Scarlets.

Fly-half Jack Walsh could make his league debut from the replacements bench after signing from Exeter.

Gareth Thomas will make his 100th Ospreys appearance from the bench.

Scarlets: McNicholl; T Rogers, J Davies (capt), J Williams, Conbeer; Costelow, G Davies; S Thomas, Elias, Sebastian, Fifita, Lousi, Thomson, Lezana, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: D Hughes, W Jones, H O'Connor, T Price, Macleod, Hardy, D Jones, C Baldwin.

Ospreys: Collins; North, Watkin, Hawkins, Giles; Anscombe, Webb; Smith, Baldwin, Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, J Morgan, Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Botha, R Davies, W Griffiths, Morgan-Williams, Walsh, Nagy.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Simon Rees & Wayne Davies (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)