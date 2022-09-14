Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Rowlands has played 11 matches for Dragons since arriving from Wasps

Dragons have announced Wales lock Will Rowlands and flanker Harrison Keddie as their two captains for the 2022-23 season.

Rowlands, 30, joined Dragons from Wasps and has won 21 international caps, including three Tests against South Africa in the summer of 2022.

Keddie, 26, has played 98 games for Dragons.

Dragons begin the United Rugby Championship campaign against Edinburgh on Saturday.