Niall Annett: Bath hooker given two-match ban for red card against Bristol Bears
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bath's Niall Annett has been banned for two matches for his unusual red card against Bristol Bears.
The hooker, signed from Worcester during the summer, is yet to make his competitive debut for Bath.
He was among the replacements for the match and was dismissed for "acts contrary to good sportsmanship" after becoming involved in a melee after Luke Morahan's try for the Bears.
Annett, 31, attended an independent disciplinary hearing.
He accepted the charge and his ban means he will be unavailable for matches against Sale Sharks and Wasps.
In a Twitter post after the match, Annett wrote: "Just want to apologise to everyone associated with Bath Rugby. Not how I saw my first game going and deeply embarrassed and disappointed in myself. Players, staff, fans and everyone else associated, sorry for my actions."