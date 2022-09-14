Niall Annett joined Bath after an eight-year spell at Worcester

Bath's Niall Annett has been banned for two matches for his unusual red card against Bristol Bears.

The hooker, signed from Worcester during the summer, is yet to make his competitive debut for Bath.

He was among the replacements for the match and was dismissed for "acts contrary to good sportsmanship" after becoming involved in a melee after Luke Morahan's try for the Bears.

Annett, 31, attended an independent disciplinary hearing.

He accepted the charge and his ban means he will be unavailable for matches against Sale Sharks and Wasps.