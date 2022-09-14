Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ethan McIlroy has played for Ireland in the U20s Six Nations Championship

Robert Baloucoune, Nathan Doak and Ethan McIlroy are among nine Ulster players named in the Emerging Ireland squad for the Toyota Challenge.

Jake Flannery, Michael McDonald, Stewart Moore, Cormac Izuchukwu, Callum Reid and Tom Stewart are also in the 35-man squad to travel to South Africa.

The team will play against against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in Bloemfontein later this month.

Baloucoune is one of four capped players selected for the trip.

Critics have suggested that the tour puts the performance of the four Irish provinces in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at risk with players missing at least two rounds of fixtures.

However, a number of established Ireland internationals say the benefits of the tour far outweigh any short-term selection problems it poses for the provinces.

Caolin Blade, Shane Daly and Max Deegan are the other capped players in the young squad.

With Ireland head coach Andy Farrell staying at home, the tour will be led by defence coach Simon Easterby, with Paul O'Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty joining him in South Africa.

"The coaching group are really excited about working with this squad and broadening the selection pool for the national team," said Easterby.

"We will look to replicate the national team environment and training intensity, so players get a good understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level.

"The players will have to adapt to the national team's tactical and technical approach in a very short window of time and deal with the pressure of performing in a green jersey."

Emerging Ireland squad

Backs: Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Jack Crowley (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Jake Flannery (Ulster), Antoine Frisch (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Michael McDonald (Ulster), Ethan McIlroy (Ulster) Stewart Moore (Ulster), Chay Mullins (Connacht) Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osbourne (Leinster), Andrew Smith (Leinster).

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Diarmuid Barron (Munster), Tom Clarkson (Leinster), James Culhane (Leinster), Max Deegan (Leinster), Brian Deeny (Leinster), John Hodnett (Munster), Sam Illo (Connacht), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Alex Kendellen (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Michael Milne (Leinster), Scott Penny (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Callum Reid (Ulster), Roman Salonoa (Munster), Alex Soroka (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht) Josh Wycherley (Munster).