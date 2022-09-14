Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former full-back Richard Fussell scored 18 tries for Ospreys

Ospreys have added Richard Fussell and Richard Kelly to Toby Booth's backroom team ahead of the new season.

Fussell, who played 113 times for Ospreys, is promoted to attack coach to replace the departed Brock James.

Kelly has been named as a transition coach with the former Scarlets and Wales Under-20s coach working with the forwards.

Darren Edwards continues as defence coach after coming into the Ospreys set-up in January 2022.