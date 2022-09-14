Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lopeti Timani played 12 internationals for Australia before switching allegiance to Tonga

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Munster Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app; updates on Radio Cymru; Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, from 18:00 BST, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online and later on demand.

Cardiff's international quartet of new signings are in line to be involved in Saturday's United Rugby Championship opener against Munster.

Full-back Liam Williams, number eight Taulupe Faletau and lock Lopeti Timani are set to make debuts.

Flanker Thomas Young begins a second stint after returning from Wasps.

Josh Adams, Tomos Williams, Dillon Lewis and Rhys Carre are also available after touring South Africa with Wales this summer.

Flanker Josh Navidi and number eight James Ratti miss out through injury, while fellow Wales back rower Ellis Jenkins is absent.