Jack Carty is sidelined as Connacht start their 2022/2023 campaign with a derby against Ulster

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 17 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Connacht captain Jack Carty has been ruled out of Saturday's URC opener against Ulster with a wrist injury.

The Ireland fly-half is continuing his recovery after surgery on the wrist, with the Kingspan Stadium derby coming too soon for Carty.

Carty missed Ireland's tour of New Zealand to have the operation.

David Hawkshaw could fill the void and make his debut after a summer move from Leinster while Conor Fitzgerald is also in contention.

"He's our skipper this year and you never like to miss top-quality players, but it opens up an opportunity there for either Conor Fitz or Dave Hawkshaw," said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

"I feel really comfortable with the depth that we have got sitting in behind but in your big inter-pro games, especially away from home, if you have got your more experienced players out there you tend to have a little bit more comfort.

"That's not to say that either of those two other blokes aren't going to go very very well. We know that Jack's not available but David and Conor are there and I know that those two men, if they get an opportunity they won't let us down."

Connact will also be without injured pair Jarrad Butler and Diarmuid Kilgallen for the trip to Belfast.

Shayne Bolton is out for up to 14 weeks after an operation for a pec injury while a hamstring injury will sideline Shane Delahunt until next month.