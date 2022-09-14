Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nevin Spence (left) and Paddy McAllister at a snowy Ulster press conference in December 2010

Nevin Spence has been described as "a great man and a great friend" on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The Ulster centre died at the age of 22 along with his brother Graham and father Noel in an accident at the family farm in Hillsborough on 15 September, 2012.

It was a tragedy that not only hit the local community but rippled through the sport right across Ireland.

Paddy McAllister, who came through Ulster's ranks with Spence, said he had "fond memories of Nevin that I remember like yesterday".

"At times like now, when anniversaries come, thoughts, funny moments and arguments, things like that which brothers and friends do, they linger," he added.

"I count myself lucky to have met Nevin. As a 16-year-old playing rugby for Ulster Schools, unfortunately we had a similarity where we were both injured quite regularly, so we spent a lot of time with each other.

"That grew into a good friendship. Ten years on, as a man and a father now, and there are a lot more happy memories."

McAllister, who left Ulster in 2014 before playing for Gloucester and Connacht, said that he will cherish his friendship with Spence.

"The first time we shared personal time together was at an Irish Academy camp down at UCD," he recalled.

"We were walking down the hallway of campus and he jumped on me from behind to try and wrestle me.

"Now, I've got two older brothers and Nevin had Graham, so it was a physical relationship."

Fans left tributes at Ravenhill following the death of Nevin Spence, his father Noel and brother Graham

McAllister said his room-mate Spence was "full of life and loved to learn" and "always had a smile on his face".

"To share the pitch with somebody is a brotherhood, but to be best friends and have a relationship off the pitch is very special.

"That is something I had with Nevin and will cherish.

"He loved to help, he loved to have fun, he took his family to heart and he loved going back to the farm and his family.

"He was extremely messy. His poor mum [Essie]. He had all his meals cooked for him and he didn't even wash the dishes to bring back to her. She had to do the dirty washing."

Spence would have played for Ireland

Spence was first introduced to rugby at Dromore High School and Wallace High School, and he played his club rugby with Ballynahinch. He was also a capable footballer, playing for Northern Ireland Under-16s.

A member of the Ulster Academy, Spence graduated to make his senior Ulster debut against Ospreys in April 2010 and in the little more than two seasons he played for Ulster he made 42 appearances, scoring five tries.

He made 11 appearances for the Ireland Under-20 rugby team, scoring four tries, and was called up to Ireland's senior training squad for the 2011 Six Nations.

"There are fond memories. People have asked me a lot about what Nev would have done in his career, and of course the trajectory was that he would have played for Ireland," McAllister added.

"We were young kids at that stage, loving life playing for Ulster. There is no better feeling and no better job.

"He was playing for Ireland 'A' already, and it is a nice conversation to have with friends and family, asking how far he could have gone.

"There are not memories of sadness, there are memories of someone doing something amazing in a short life and we take comfort in that."

Nevin Spence represented Ireland at underage level and trained with the senior squad

Nevin and family moulded me

McAllister said it is "important" to remember the whole Spence family on the anniversary of the tragic accident.

Nevin, Graham and Noel are survived by mother Essie and sisters Emma and Laura.

"Nevin was a prominent member of the rugby community at such a young age, but there was Noel and Graham who left their family as well.

"Words can't describe how a family can even grieve or move on from that. It's strange, at the beginning when the event happened we tried to comfort them but I found I was getting strength from Essie, Emma and Laura.

"They are an amazingly strong family, with their faith and community, and to see their families blossom through Emma and Laura is amazing to see.

"The memory does live on of all three men and everyone in their respective communities will have their own fond memories."

Nevin's sisters Emma and Laura and mother Essie pictured at the opening of the Nevin Spence Centre at Ravenhill in August 2015

McAllister added he was "very fortunate" that he grew up with Spence and they bonded over their shared Christian faith.

"Moving through Ulster's ranks, mine and Nevin's careers were very much mirrored.

"He was a young Christian man and so am I, and we were each other's safety blankets on certain occasions. It was hard losing that but faith is the most amazing thing to have.

"I had a friendship and a relationship with Nevin which instilled something inside of me that enables me to live a certain way.

"I live my life as good a man as I can be and a part of me was moulded by Nevin and his family."