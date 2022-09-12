Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Carys Williams-Morris and Lowri Norkett won their first caps in Halifax, Canada last month

England v Wales Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made seven starting changes for their final World Cup warm-up Test against England.

Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips and Cerys Hale form a new front row after the 31-3 defeat by Canada last month.

Alisha Butchers and Alex Callender come into the back-row, while Gwen Crabb joins Natalia John at lock.

Niamh Terry gets a run out at full-back as Ioan Cunningham takes a final look at players before naming the 32-player squad that will travel to New Zealand.

Last month's debutants Carys Williams-Morris and Lowri Norkett retain their places in the backs along with Jasmine Joyce, while Hannah Jones once again leads the side with regular skipper Siwan Lillicrap named among the replacements.

Elinor Snowsill and Ffion Lewis retain their partnership in the half-backs.

England have made 12 changes to the side that beat USA 52-14 earlier this month, and should they win, Simon Middleton's side will become the first team to win 25 consecutive Tests.

Wales head coach Cunningham said facing the world's number one ranked team is ideal preparation.

"Following a big two months of preparation and a tough training and match week in Canada, this is exactly the kind of challenge we need ahead of our Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in October," he said.

"We will be playing in front of a big crowd and giving some players opportunities to transfer their excellent work in training to a playing environment.

"It will be the last chance for some players to put their hands up for inclusion in the squad. We are discussing the squad daily and we are not far off, but there are probably still four or five places up for grabs."

England will announce their World Cup squad on 20 September, while Wales' will be unveiled the following day.

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Scarratt, Rowland, McKenna; Harrison, L Packer; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, M Packer, Hunter (capt)

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Talling, P Cleall, MacDonald, Reed, Aitchison.

Wales: Terry; Norkett, Williams-Morris, H Jones (capt), Joyce; Snowsill, F Lewis; Pyrs, Phillips, Hale, John, Crabb, Butchers, Callender, Harries

Replacements: K Jones, Thomas, Tuipulotu, Lillicrap, B Lewis, Bevan, George, Webb.