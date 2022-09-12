Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Rugby v Munster will take place at the Arms Park in Cardiff

Cardiff Rugby and Munster's United Rugby Championship fixture has been pushed back a day to Saturday.

The fixture, due to take place on Friday, coincided with the visit of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, to the Welsh capital.

A URC statement said hosting the match at the original time presented "significant logistical challenges".

The fixture will kick off at 15:05 BST and remains live on BBC Two Wales.