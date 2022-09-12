Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle Falcons have signed back Elliott Obatoyinbo on a short-term deal following his release by Saracens after the end of last season.

Obatoyinbo, 23, made 36 appearances for Saracens and helped them win promotion from the Championship in 2020-21.

"I've been looking for a club and I'm happy that Newcastle have given me this opportunity," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm here for two months, but who knows after that. Hopefully it will be for longer."

After coming through Saracens' academy, Obatoyinbo also played on dual registration terms for London Scottish, Ampthill and Old Albanians.

"Elliott is a talented player who gives us lots of options at a time when we have a number of injuries and a packed programme of fixtures," Newcastle Falcons head coach Dave Walder added.

"He comes highly-rated from his time at Saracens, he has a lot of ability and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can add to our group."